Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $65.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the cable giant’s stock. Truist’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Redburn Partners began coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. HSBC boosted their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.55.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.89. 833,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,105,961. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Comcast has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $59.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. Equities analysts expect that Comcast will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,342 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 7,643 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 56,099 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 62,984 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

