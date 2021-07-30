Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,380,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,143,039. The stock has a market cap of $269.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Comcast has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $59.70.

Get Comcast alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.