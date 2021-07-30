Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $83.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Comfort Systems USA, Inc. is a national provider of comprehensive heating, ventilation and air conditioning installation, maintenance, repair and replacement services. The Company operates primarily in the commercial and industrial HVAC markets, and perform most of their services within manufacturing plants, office buildings, retail centers, apartment complexes, and healthcare, education and government facilities. Comfort Systems USA merged with the best regional experts, and now provides nationwide reach through 36 subsidiary companies that are prepared to build, service or retrofit any mechanical, HVAC or electrical system. Whether the project is Design-Build or Plan and Spec, Comfort Systems USA can help from the design phase to construction with qualified professionals, quality products and an experienced contractor team. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on FIX. FIX reissued a sell rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th.

FIX opened at $74.87 on Thursday. Comfort Systems USA has a one year low of $43.62 and a one year high of $88.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.28. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.09.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 5.62%. Research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 12.30%.

In other news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 9,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $726,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,471.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 17,201 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $1,501,647.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,805,123.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,189 shares of company stock worth $4,434,588 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 330.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 41.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 793.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

