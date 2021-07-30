Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) PT Set at €139.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €139.00 ($163.53) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €136.00 ($160.00) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €144.00 ($169.41) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €149.25 ($175.59).

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

ML opened at €137.70 ($162.00) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €132.39. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12 month low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a 12 month high of €130.85 ($153.94).

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.