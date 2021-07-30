Comparing First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) & Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI)

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) and Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.9% of First Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of First Solar shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

First Solar has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ascent Solar Technologies has a beta of 2.16, suggesting that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Solar and Ascent Solar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Solar 17.34% 9.48% 7.32% Ascent Solar Technologies -1,286.45% -8.70% -35.86%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Solar and Ascent Solar Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Solar $2.71 billion 3.28 $398.36 million $3.73 22.45 Ascent Solar Technologies $70,000.00 3,978.57 $1.62 million N/A N/A

First Solar has higher revenue and earnings than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Solar and Ascent Solar Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Solar 3 8 5 0 2.13 Ascent Solar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Solar presently has a consensus price target of $96.75, suggesting a potential upside of 15.54%. Given First Solar’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe First Solar is more favorable than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Summary

First Solar beats Ascent Solar Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc. provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems. The Systems segment provides power plant solutions, such as project development; engineering, procurement, and construction; and operating and maintenance services to utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners. The company was formerly known as First Solar Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to First Solar, Inc. in 2006. First Solar, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

About Ascent Solar Technologies

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells photovoltaic (PV) integrated consumer electronics and portable power applications for commercial and military users. It offers outdoor solar chargers, including XD-12 and XD-48 for the individual soldier and platoon power needs; high-voltage SuperLight thin-film CIGS PV blankets; and solar modules. The company markets and sells its products through distributors, value-added resellers, and e-commerce companies. Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Thornton, Colorado.

