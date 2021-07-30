Comparing SITO Mobile (OTCMKTS:SITOQ) and Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

SITO Mobile (OTCMKTS:SITOQ) and Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get SITO Mobile alerts:

This table compares SITO Mobile and Uber Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SITO Mobile N/A N/A N/A Uber Technologies -34.45% -42.11% -15.64%

This table compares SITO Mobile and Uber Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SITO Mobile $39.75 million 0.10 -$17.07 million N/A N/A Uber Technologies $11.14 billion 7.53 -$6.77 billion ($3.86) -11.58

SITO Mobile has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Uber Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

SITO Mobile has a beta of -0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 194% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Uber Technologies has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.5% of Uber Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of SITO Mobile shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Uber Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for SITO Mobile and Uber Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SITO Mobile 0 0 0 0 N/A Uber Technologies 0 3 28 0 2.90

Uber Technologies has a consensus target price of $67.51, suggesting a potential upside of 51.07%. Given Uber Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Uber Technologies is more favorable than SITO Mobile.

Summary

Uber Technologies beats SITO Mobile on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SITO Mobile

SITO Mobile, Ltd. provides advertisement delivery, measurement and attribution, and consumer insights using its proprietary location-based marketing intelligence platform in the United States and Canada. It offers Ad Placement, which delivers advertisements on behalf of its customers to audiences of existing and prospective consumers in a privacy compliant manner; and advertisements across television, desktop, social media, and digital out of home platforms. The company also provides measurement and attribution products, including Real-time Verified Walk-In, a platform built in-house working in tandem with a data management platform and demand side platform; Location, Audience and Behavior Sciences reports that provide an analysis of a customer's audience, breaking down location, and purchase and demographic data against various control groups for selected targeted audiences in real time; and Purchase Science Reports, which offer transaction data to make marketing campaigns relevant and measurable. In addition, it offers Insights products, such as Consumer Behavior and Location Sciences, which explores the consumers and presents information and actionable insights for executives and strategic decision makers looking to understand and influence consumer behaviors. The company provides its services to brands, advertising agencies, out-of-home advertisers, media companies, and non-media companies through salesforce and account management teams. The company was formerly known as Single Touch Systems, Inc. and changed its name to SITO Mobile, Ltd. in September 2014. SITO Mobile, Ltd. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Jersey City, New Jersey. On October 8, 2020, SITO Mobile, Ltd. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey. It is in joint administration with SITO Mobile Solutions, Inc.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc. operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs. The Rides segment refers to products that connect consumers with Rides Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis. The Eats segment allows consumers to search for and discover local restaurants, order a meal, and either pick-up at the restaurant or have the meal delivered. The Freight segment leverages proprietary technology, brand awareness, and experience revolutionizing industries to connect carriers with shippers on its platform, and gives carriers upfront, transparent pricing and the ability to book a shipment. The Other Bets segment consists of multiple investment stage offerings. The ATG and Other Technology Programs segment primarily responsible for the development and commercialization of autonomous vehicle and ridesharing technologies, as well as Uber Elevate. The company was fou

Receive News & Ratings for SITO Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITO Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.