Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

CMPGY has been the topic of several other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Compass Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Compass Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Compass Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $712.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CMPGY traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.01. The company had a trading volume of 162,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,391. The company has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.71 and a beta of 1.16. Compass Group has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $23.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.02.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

