Compass Point Raises Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $290.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Compass Point from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Compass Point’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on V. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.96.

Get Visa alerts:

V stock opened at $247.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.94 billion, a PE ratio of 51.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Visa will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.05, for a total value of $2,619,721.65. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,721.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,047 shares of company stock worth $18,716,121 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of V. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Visa by 101.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its position in Visa by 16.2% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.