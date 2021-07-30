Compass Point Raises Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $290.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Compass Point from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Compass Point’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.97% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on V. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.96.
V stock opened at $247.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.94 billion, a PE ratio of 51.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.
In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.05, for a total value of $2,619,721.65. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,721.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,047 shares of company stock worth $18,716,121 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of V. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Visa by 101.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its position in Visa by 16.2% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
