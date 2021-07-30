Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires 6,999 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 243,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,999 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MBS ETF worth $26,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,012,000. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

MBB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.70. The company had a trading volume of 5,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,089. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $107.91 and a twelve month high of $110.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.34.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.