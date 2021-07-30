Confluence Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 244,032 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $30,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $46,939,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 78,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.2% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 100,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,897,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 510.7% during the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 129,137 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,255,000 after buying an additional 107,990 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 5.6% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 912,126 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $107,749,000 after buying an additional 48,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. upped their target price on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.48.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.78. 24,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,488,721. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $94.64 and a 52-week high of $132.30. The company has a market capitalization of $175.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.13, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,349 shares of company stock worth $6,236,241 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.