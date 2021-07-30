Confluence Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,702 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 718,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $53,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Busey Wealth Management raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 11,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 8.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1.6% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,793. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $58.84 and a 12 month high of $82.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

WRB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

