Confluence Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 800,344 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $89,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 53.3% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.12.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.93. 83,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,027,751. The company has a market capitalization of $143.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.88, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.08. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $74.76 and a 12 month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

