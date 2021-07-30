Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 13,842 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,431,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,842 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Financial comprises approximately 1.4% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Fidelity National Financial worth $105,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FNF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,873. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.82 and a 12-month high of $47.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.10.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 92.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

FNF has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th.

In other news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $5,421,675.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 589,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,476,781.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Gravelle sold 86,463 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $4,049,926.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 330,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,503,009.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 331,054 shares of company stock valued at $15,385,161. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

