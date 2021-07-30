Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 19,500 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,890,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the quarter. Fastenal makes up approximately 2.0% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $150,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Fastenal by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its position in Fastenal by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

FAST stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.74. 32,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,272,488. Fastenal has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $55.06. The stock has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

