ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

ConnectOne Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of CNOB opened at $26.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. ConnectOne Bancorp has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $28.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.55.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 30.79%. On average, research analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen T. Boswell bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.19 per share, with a total value of $59,818.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,748.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNOB. TheStreet raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.90.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a chartered commercial bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

