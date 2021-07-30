ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 30.79%.

Shares of CNOB stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.30. 111,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,364. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $28.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

CNOB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConnectOne Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.90.

In other news, Director Stephen T. Boswell bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.19 per share, with a total value of $59,818.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,283,748.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a chartered commercial bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

