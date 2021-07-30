ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468,369 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 123,813 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $28,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 328,735 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $20,020,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.19.

COP traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.83. 292,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,723,179. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -380.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.76. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $63.57.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.