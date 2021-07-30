Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Gap Up to $18.00

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.00, but opened at $19.04. Constellium shares last traded at $19.44, with a volume of 4,383 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSTM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Constellium from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Constellium in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79 and a beta of 2.61.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellium SE will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSTM. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Constellium by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,849,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269,688 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Constellium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,470,000. DSAM Partners London Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,159,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Constellium by 37.7% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,401,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,007,000 after acquiring an additional 932,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 239.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,305,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,181,000 after acquiring an additional 921,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Constellium Company Profile (NYSE:CSTM)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

