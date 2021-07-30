Contrasting Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) & Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO)

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) and Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Allison Transmission and Romeo Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allison Transmission 13.78% 37.83% 6.19% Romeo Power N/A -34.20% -15.34%

This table compares Allison Transmission and Romeo Power’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allison Transmission $2.08 billion 2.10 $299.00 million $2.62 15.23 Romeo Power $8.97 million 103.11 -$7.62 million ($0.54) -13.06

Allison Transmission has higher revenue and earnings than Romeo Power. Romeo Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allison Transmission, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Allison Transmission and Romeo Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allison Transmission 3 4 1 0 1.75 Romeo Power 1 1 2 0 2.25

Allison Transmission presently has a consensus price target of $44.38, suggesting a potential upside of 11.27%. Romeo Power has a consensus price target of $11.68, suggesting a potential upside of 65.60%. Given Romeo Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Romeo Power is more favorable than Allison Transmission.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

100.0% of Allison Transmission shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.7% of Romeo Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Allison Transmission shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of Romeo Power shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Allison Transmission has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Romeo Power has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Allison Transmission beats Romeo Power on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles. The company markets its transmissions under Allison Transmission brand name; and remanufactured transmissions under ReTran brand name. It also sells branded replacement parts, support equipment, aluminum die cast components, and other products necessary to service the installed base of vehicles utilizing its transmissions, as well as defense kits, engineering services, and extended transmission coverage services to various original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and the U.S. government. The company serves customers through an independent network of approximately 1,400 independent distributor and dealer locations. The company was formerly known as Clutch Holdings, Inc. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Romeo Power Company Profile

Romeo Power, Inc., an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles in North America. The company operates through two segments, Romeo Power North America and Joint Venture Support. The Romeo Power North America segment designs and manufactures battery modules, battery packs, and battery management system technologies in North America. The Joint Venture Support segment provides design, research and development, and other engineering related services. It serves commercial and high-performance electric vehicle manufacturers, fleet operators, and automobile and recreational vehicle manufacturers. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Vernon, California.

