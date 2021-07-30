Contrasting Missfresh (NYSE:MF) & 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Missfresh (NYSE:MF) and 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Missfresh and 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Missfresh N/A N/A N/A 1-800-FLOWERS.COM 5.61% 27.79% 12.31%

44.4% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.3% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Missfresh and 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Missfresh 0 0 2 0 3.00 1-800-FLOWERS.COM 0 0 1 0 3.00

Missfresh currently has a consensus target price of $14.80, indicating a potential upside of 158.20%. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential downside of 22.56%. Given Missfresh’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Missfresh is more favorable than 1-800-FLOWERS.COM.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Missfresh and 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Missfresh N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 1-800-FLOWERS.COM $1.49 billion 1.35 $59.00 million $0.98 31.62

1-800-FLOWERS.COM has higher revenue and earnings than Missfresh.

Summary

1-800-FLOWERS.COM beats Missfresh on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Missfresh Company Profile

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks. The company also sells its products through vending machines. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals. It offers its products and services under the 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl's Cookies, FruitBouquets.com, Harry & David, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman's, Personalization Universe, Simply Chocolate, Goodsey, DesignPac, Stock Yards, Shari's Berries, BloomNet, Napco, and Flowerama brand names. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Carle Place, New York.

