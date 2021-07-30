Contrasting Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) & Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY)

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) and Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Viemed Healthcare and Convey Holding Parent’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viemed Healthcare $131.31 million 2.11 $31.53 million $0.78 8.94 Convey Holding Parent N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Viemed Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Convey Holding Parent.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.1% of Viemed Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. 15.2% of Viemed Healthcare shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Viemed Healthcare and Convey Holding Parent, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viemed Healthcare 0 1 2 0 2.67 Convey Holding Parent 0 1 7 0 2.88

Viemed Healthcare currently has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 79.34%. Convey Holding Parent has a consensus price target of $14.86, suggesting a potential upside of 72.19%. Given Viemed Healthcare’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Viemed Healthcare is more favorable than Convey Holding Parent.

Profitability

This table compares Viemed Healthcare and Convey Holding Parent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viemed Healthcare 21.32% 37.21% 25.66% Convey Holding Parent N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Viemed Healthcare beats Convey Holding Parent on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services. It also provides in-home sleep apnea testing services to determine the existence of sleep apnea at home. In addition, the company leases non-invasive and invasive ventilators, PAP machines, percussion vests, oxygen concentrator units, and other respiratory equipment, as well as sells medical equipment and/or patient medical services. Further, it provides therapy and counseling to patients in their homes using its technology. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

About Convey Holding Parent

Convey Holding Parent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology Enabled Solutions and Advisory Services. The Technology Enabled Solutions segment offers technology solutions through web-based customizable application that is used to identify, track, and administer contractual services, or benefits provided under a client's plan to its Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries. It also provides analytics over healthcare data to capture and assess gaps in risk documentation, quality, clinical care, and compliance. The company's software solutions for health plans include enrollment and billing technology, supplemental benefits solution, agent and broker management, membership and financial reconciliation, compliance monitoring, and data analytic solutions. The Advisory Services segment offers advisory services, including sales and marketing strategies, provider network strategies, compliance, star ratings, quality, clinical, pharmacy, analytics, and risk adjustment. The company serves government sponsored, medicare, medicaid, and provided sponsored plans, as well as pharmacy benefits managers. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Convey Holding Parent, Inc. is a subsidiary of TPG Cannes Aggregation, L.P.

