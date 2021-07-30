ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CTEC. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ConvaTec Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 226.50 ($2.96).

Shares of LON CTEC traded down GBX 22.70 ($0.30) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 235 ($3.07). The stock had a trading volume of 4,148,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,242,788. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.73 billion and a PE ratio of 57.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 246.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.15. ConvaTec Group has a one year low of GBX 173.20 ($2.26) and a one year high of GBX 265 ($3.46).

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

