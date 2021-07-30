Cooper Financial Group Grows Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 624.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,123 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Cooper Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $8,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,059,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,908,000 after buying an additional 7,741,330 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,301.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,335,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,438,000 after acquiring an additional 38,386,024 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 457.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,225,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,107,000 after acquiring an additional 14,955,945 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 92.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,818,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 827.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,782,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,943,273 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $53.94. 4,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,021,797. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.46. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.48 and a fifty-two week high of $55.19.

