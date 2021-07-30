Cooper Financial Group Purchases 44 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cooper Financial Group raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,220 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Adobe were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,892 shares of company stock valued at $11,504,948. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $1.55 on Friday, reaching $620.15. 29,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,384,232. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $631.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $295.44 billion, a PE ratio of 53.87, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $565.51.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.84.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

