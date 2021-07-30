Cooper Financial Group Raises Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 7.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,009 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.20. The company had a trading volume of 56,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,717,411. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.66%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.63.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.