Cooper Financial Group Sells 505 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Cooper Financial Group lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 5.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,738. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.19. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.44 and a fifty-two week high of $115.53.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

