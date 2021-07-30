Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Rating Increased to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CPPMF. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.95 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Copper Mountain Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.64.

CPPMF opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.07 million and a P/E ratio of 7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.08. Copper Mountain Mining has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $4.20.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $128.09 million during the quarter.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

