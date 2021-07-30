Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Lifted to “Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has C$4.75 price objective on the stock.

CMMC has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Copper Mountain Mining to C$5.25 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.22.

Shares of CMMC stock opened at C$3.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$789.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30. Copper Mountain Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.92.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Michael Holbek sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.17, for a total value of C$41,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 314,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,309,380. Also, Director Allan Thomas Cloke sold 388,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total value of C$1,610,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$262,840.25. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 403,000 shares of company stock worth $1,675,650.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

