Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 4.26%. Core Laboratories updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.190-$0.210 EPS.
Shares of CLB opened at $33.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.17. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $49.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 3.31.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 5.00%.
About Core Laboratories
Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.
