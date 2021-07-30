Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 4.26%. Core Laboratories updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.190-$0.210 EPS.

Shares of CLB opened at $33.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.17. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $49.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 3.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 5.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Core Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup lowered Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, lowered Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

