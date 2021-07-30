CorePoint Lodging Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CPLG)

CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 8,204 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 470% compared to the typical volume of 1,439 call options.
Several brokerages have issued reports on CPLG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CorePoint Lodging from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.
Shares of CPLG stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.39. The company had a trading volume of 703 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,031. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.29. CorePoint Lodging has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $14.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.97.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CorePoint Lodging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in CorePoint Lodging during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CorePoint Lodging during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 36.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the first quarter worth $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.
CorePoint Lodging Company Profile
CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 209 select-service hotels and approximately 27,800 rooms across 35 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.
