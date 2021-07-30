CorePoint Lodging Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CPLG)

CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 8,204 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 470% compared to the typical volume of 1,439 call options.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPLG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CorePoint Lodging from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of CPLG stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.39. The company had a trading volume of 703 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,031. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.29. CorePoint Lodging has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $14.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.97.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.42). CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 51.93%. On average, research analysts forecast that CorePoint Lodging will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CorePoint Lodging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in CorePoint Lodging during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CorePoint Lodging during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 36.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the first quarter worth $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 209 select-service hotels and approximately 27,800 rooms across 35 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

