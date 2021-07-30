CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Price Target Raised to $158.00

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Cowen from $153.00 to $158.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.78.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

Shares of COR stock opened at $135.28 on Friday. CoreSite Realty has a one year low of $107.23 and a one year high of $141.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 93.72%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $486,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,516 shares in the company, valued at $8,583,912.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Juan Font sold 400 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $48,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,539. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,044 shares of company stock worth $733,096. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 72.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.7% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 16,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.