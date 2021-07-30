CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Releases Earnings Results

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.76), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 93.72% and a net margin of 13.50%. CoreSite Realty updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.520-$5.600 EPS.

CoreSite Realty stock traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.21. 341,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,082. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.45, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.26. CoreSite Realty has a 12-month low of $107.23 and a 12-month high of $141.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.67%.

In other news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total value of $90,622.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,599.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $101,226.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,112.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,044 shares of company stock valued at $733,096 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COR. Cowen raised their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.22.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

