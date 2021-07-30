Cormark Analysts Give IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) a C$3.25 Price Target

Cormark set a C$3.25 price objective on IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Cormark also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

IMG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$3.25 target price on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and set a C$4.85 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity set a C$3.75 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$4.70.

Shares of IAMGOLD stock opened at C$3.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.59. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of C$3.00 and a 12 month high of C$7.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.92.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$376.62 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

