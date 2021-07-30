Corsicana & Co. Acquires New Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 50,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth about $132,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 79.5% in the first quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Energy Transfer by 118.7% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 36,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 20,062 shares in the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Energy Transfer by 23.4% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 179,157 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 34,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research raised Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.36.

In other news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ray W. Washburne purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $1,906,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,052.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ET remained flat at $$9.97 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,061,348. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 2.53. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.73 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -338.89%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

