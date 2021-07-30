Corsicana & Co. Buys New Shares in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 700 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,951,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,327,071,000 after buying an additional 148,048 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 40.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,786,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,271,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,670 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,279,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $925,821,000 after purchasing an additional 150,641 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 10.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,691,000 after purchasing an additional 104,629 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 763.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 748,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,490,000 after purchasing an additional 662,115 shares during the period. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MLM shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.75.

MLM stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $366.27. The company had a trading volume of 955 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,755. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.32. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.04 and a 1-year high of $383.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.76%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

