Corsicana & Co. Purchases New Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after acquiring an additional 21,538 shares during the last quarter. Saybrook Capital NC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 47,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 29,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PEP stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.16. 45,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,295,250. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $158.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.83. The company has a market cap of $217.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.90%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

