Corsicana & Co. Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,404. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.84 and a fifty-two week high of $101.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.31.

