Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) vs. Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Financial Survey

Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) and Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.5% of Corvus Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Corvus Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Corvus Gold and Braveheart Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Gold N/A -157.05% -144.18% Braveheart Resources N/A -147.90% -28.47%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Corvus Gold and Braveheart Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corvus Gold 0 0 3 0 3.00 Braveheart Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Corvus Gold currently has a consensus price target of $4.83, suggesting a potential upside of 50.10%. Given Corvus Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Corvus Gold is more favorable than Braveheart Resources.

Risk & Volatility

Corvus Gold has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Braveheart Resources has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Corvus Gold and Braveheart Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Gold N/A N/A -$12.10 million ($0.10) -32.20 Braveheart Resources N/A N/A -$3.95 million N/A N/A

Summary

Corvus Gold beats Braveheart Resources on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

Corvus Gold, Inc. mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Braveheart Resources Company Profile

Braveheart Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties throughout Canada. It focuses on Bull River Mine and Alpine property. The company was founded on October 13, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

