Covetrus (CVET) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. On average, analysts expect Covetrus to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CVET opened at $25.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -318.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.52. Covetrus has a fifty-two week low of $18.74 and a fifty-two week high of $40.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

In other news, insider Timothy Ludlow sold 28,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $751,158.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Ellis sold 21,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $521,209.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,368.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 65,988 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,614 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Covetrus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

