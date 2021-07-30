Cowen Begins Coverage on Torrid (NYSE:CURV)

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Torrid (NYSE:CURV) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Torrid in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Torrid in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.31.

NYSE:CURV opened at $23.11 on Monday. Torrid has a twelve month low of $21.63 and a twelve month high of $28.98.

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

