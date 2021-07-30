Cranswick’s (CWK) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Cranswick (LON:CWK) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

CWK has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt raised their target price on Cranswick from GBX 4,200 ($54.87) to GBX 4,300 ($56.18) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($56.18) target price on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on Cranswick from GBX 4,200 ($54.87) to GBX 4,300 ($56.18) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,990 ($52.13).

LON CWK opened at GBX 4,048 ($52.89) on Monday. Cranswick has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,144 ($41.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,200 ($54.87). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,009.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.15. The company has a market capitalization of £2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a GBX 51.30 ($0.67) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Cranswick’s previous dividend of $18.70. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. Cranswick’s payout ratio is presently 0.36%.

In related news, insider Mark Bottomley sold 1,996 shares of Cranswick stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,012 ($52.42), for a total transaction of £80,079.52 ($104,624.41). Also, insider Tim Smith bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,073 ($53.21) per share, for a total transaction of £81,460 ($106,428.01).

About Cranswick

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

