Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $6.82 EPS

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $17.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.36 by $6.82, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 29.86%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC traded up $3.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $484.77. 149,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 35.08 and a quick ratio of 35.08. Credit Acceptance has a 12 month low of $266.74 and a 12 month high of $539.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $443.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.20.

In other Credit Acceptance news, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 21,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.28, for a total transaction of $9,790,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,500 shares of company stock valued at $32,208,280. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

CACC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $399.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Credit Acceptance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $398.60.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

