Credit Suisse Group Increases Textron (NYSE:TXT) Price Target to $77.00

Textron (NYSE:TXT) had its price target boosted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TXT. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Textron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.60.

TXT stock opened at $69.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Textron has a one year low of $31.82 and a one year high of $70.68. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.68.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 9.61%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Textron will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Textron by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,518,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,991,883,000 after buying an additional 392,435 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Textron by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,284,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $969,334,000 after buying an additional 258,583 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Textron by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,043,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $451,082,000 after purchasing an additional 232,426 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Textron by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,555,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $423,689,000 after purchasing an additional 794,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Textron by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,850,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $384,280,000 after purchasing an additional 545,155 shares in the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

