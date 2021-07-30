Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 2.33%.

Shares of NYSE CS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,842,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,666,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Credit Suisse Group has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.45. The firm has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.89 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $10.15 price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.26.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

Featured Article: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.