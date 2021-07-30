CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) PT Lowered to $171.00

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital from $175.00 to $171.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.70% from the company’s current price.
CRSP has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.50.
NASDAQ CRSP opened at $119.00 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $76.71 and a twelve month high of $220.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.19.
In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $4,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 573,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,546,155. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total value of $1,266,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,666.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,375 shares of company stock valued at $16,770,580 over the last ninety days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $549,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 11.3% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XR Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 55.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile
CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.
