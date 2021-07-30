CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) PT Lowered to $171.00

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital from $175.00 to $171.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.70% from the company’s current price.

CRSP has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.50.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $119.00 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $76.71 and a twelve month high of $220.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.19.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.42% and a negative net margin of 35,630.97%. Equities analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $4,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 573,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,546,155. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total value of $1,266,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,666.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,375 shares of company stock valued at $16,770,580 over the last ninety days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $549,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 11.3% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XR Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 55.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

