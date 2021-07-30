Critical Comparison: StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) vs. Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB)

StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) and Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of StageZero Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.9% of Trinity Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Trinity Biotech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

StageZero Life Sciences has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trinity Biotech has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for StageZero Life Sciences and Trinity Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StageZero Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Trinity Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares StageZero Life Sciences and Trinity Biotech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StageZero Life Sciences $4.15 million 5.29 -$6.86 million N/A N/A Trinity Biotech $101.98 million 0.41 -$6.39 million N/A N/A

Trinity Biotech has higher revenue and earnings than StageZero Life Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares StageZero Life Sciences and Trinity Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StageZero Life Sciences -200.26% N/A -165.13% Trinity Biotech -2.41% 1,701.67% 12.86%

Summary

Trinity Biotech beats StageZero Life Sciences on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

StageZero Life Sciences Company Profile

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for detection of diseases and for personalized health management, with a focus on cancer-related indications. Its products includes Sentinel Principle, and ColonSentry. The company was founded by Choong-Chin Liew and K. Wayne Marshall in 1998 and is headquartered in Richmond Hill, Canada.

Trinity Biotech Company Profile

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the United States, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes. It also develops, manufactures, and distributes products in the immunofluorescence assay, enzyme-linked immunosorbent, western blot, and line immunoassay formats; and provides reagent products, such as ACE, bile acids, lactate, oxalate, and glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase for diagnosis of liver and kidney diseases, as well as haemolytic anaemia. In addition, the company sells raw materials to the life sciences industry and research institutes. The company sells its products through its direct sales force; and a network of independent distributors and strategic partners. Its customers include public health facilities, hospitals, and other outreach facilities, as well as clinical and reference laboratories. Trinity Biotech plc was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Bray, Ireland.

