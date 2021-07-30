Critical Review: Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) and Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP)

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) and Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Embraer alerts:

This table compares Embraer and Reinvent Technology Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Embraer $3.77 billion 0.74 -$731.90 million ($2.52) -6.04 Reinvent Technology Partners N/A N/A -$63.90 million N/A N/A

Reinvent Technology Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Embraer.

Profitability

This table compares Embraer and Reinvent Technology Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Embraer -13.42% -15.69% -4.33% Reinvent Technology Partners N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Embraer and Reinvent Technology Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Embraer 2 2 2 0 2.00 Reinvent Technology Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Embraer currently has a consensus target price of $13.90, indicating a potential downside of 8.61%. Given Embraer’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Embraer is more favorable than Reinvent Technology Partners.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.5% of Embraer shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.4% of Reinvent Technology Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Embraer shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Reinvent Technology Partners beats Embraer on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Embraer

Embraer S.A. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems. The Executive Jets segment develops, produces, and sells executive jets. It also leases Legacy 600 and Legacy 650 executive jets in the super midsize and large categories; Legacy 450 and Legacy 500 executive jets in the midlight and midsize categories; Phenom family executive jets in the entry jet and light jet categories; Lineage 1000, an ultra-large executive jet; and Praetor 500 and Praetor 600, disruptive executive jets in the midsize and super midsize categories. The Service & Support segment offers after-service solutions, support, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for commercial, executive, and defense aircraft; provides aircraft components and engines; and supplies steel and composite aviation structures to various aircraft manufacturers. The Other segment is involved in the supply of fuel systems, structural parts, and mechanical and hydraulic systems; and production of agricultural crop-spraying aircraft. The company was formerly known as Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de AeronÃ¡utica S.A. and changed its name to Embraer S.A. in November 2010. Embraer S.A. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

About Reinvent Technology Partners

Reinvent Technology Partners does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.