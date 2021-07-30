CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.09 EPS

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 169.18%.

CTO traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.94. The stock had a trading volume of 122 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,601. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CTO Realty Growth has a 12 month low of $38.52 and a 12 month high of $56.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTO. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Friday. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

In other CTO Realty Growth news, Director George R. Brokaw bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,285 shares in the company, valued at $829,720.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.