CTS (NYSE:CTS) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

CTS (NYSE:CTS) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.70-1.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $480-500 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $490.37 million.CTS also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.700-$1.900 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CTS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Get CTS alerts:

Shares of NYSE CTS traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.68. 529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,574. CTS has a 1 year low of $19.55 and a 1 year high of $39.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.36. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. CTS had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $129.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CTS will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

About CTS

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.