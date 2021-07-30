Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 27,668 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 35.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,668 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NMIH. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in NMI by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 92,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 24,579 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in NMI by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NMI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in NMI by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in NMI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 23,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $551,136.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $126,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NMIH stock opened at $21.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.26 and a 1-year high of $26.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.70.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. NMI had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 37.70%. The business had revenue of $115.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

NMIH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. boosted their price objective on NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NMI from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.44.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

